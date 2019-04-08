Upstart union FISH-NL needs $150,000 by the end of the month or it will abandon its second attempt to be certified by the Labour Relations Board. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.