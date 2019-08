The organization hoping to become a union for inshore fish harvesters is calling for action after the latest oil spill. FISH-NL President Ryan Cleary wants a new environmental authority to be independent of the C-NLOPB. Meanwhile, Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady is planning to meet with the offshore regulator, along with federal and provincial officials.

