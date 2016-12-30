FISH-NL submits application to be certified as new fisheries union

A breakaway fisheries union has submitted its application to be certified as a bargaining agent for inshore fish harvesters across the province.

The Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters (FISH-NL) arrived at the Labour Relations Board Friday morning with a box filled with signed membership cards. At a news conference, FISH-NL President Ryan Cleary would not reveal how many membership cards have been signed, but he believes he has enough to trigger a certification vote.

“We feel we have the support of more than 50 per cent of all inshore harvesters — we certainly had the support of more than 80 per cent of all harvesters we encountered,” Cleary said in a statement.

If the Labour Relations Board determines 40 per cent of inshore fish harvesters have signed membership cards, it can order a secret-ballot vote on whether harvesters want to stay with the FFAW or join FISH-NL. Cleary said it’s difficult to tell if enough cards are signed because he doesn’t have access to the FFAW’s membership list.

Jessica McCormick, a communications officer for the FFAW, posted on Twitter that there are about 10,800 eligible harvesters. The Labour Relations Board will verify FISH-NL’s membership cards over the coming days and weeks.

NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.