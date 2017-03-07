FISH-NL looking for money to stay afloat

A breakaway fisheries union says it’s weeks if not days away from being forced to close its doors.

They say they need more than $100,000 to continue in their efforts to be certified as a union.

The first fight before the Labour Relations Board cost FISH-NL tens of thousands of dollars. FISH-NL won that round, but on Friday they will be back again. This time they are looking for the FFAW membership list, and it could be a costly battle.

Ryan Cleary says it’s a David vs. Goliath situation, with the FFAW having nearly limitless funds to drag the legal battle out for months, something FISH-NL can’t afford.

To cope with its financial troubles, FISH-NL is asking harvesters to pay a representative fee, the size of which would depend on the fleet fishers are in and their role in the industry. Without the money, they say the end for the breakaway union could be near.