FISH-NL apologizes to FFAW

Ryan Cleary of FISH-NL has apologized for comments he made that the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) says are slanderous.

In a leaked document, lawyers for the FFAW accuse FISH-NL of referring to the FFAW as the “Saltwater Mafia.” Cleary had been using the term since last October, and the FFAW calls it a deliberate and malicious attempt to defame the union.

The FFAW says the term ‘mafia’ refers to a criminal organization involved in drug trafficking, prostitution and violence, among other illegal activities. They demanded that FISH-NL retract the statements, apologize and cease and desist from further defamation.

Cleary released a statement in response. “As President of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL), I and FISH-NL apologize to the FFAW for referring to them as the ‘salt-water mafia.’ We won’t be using that expression again.”

Cleary says FISH-NL will continue to hold the FFAW to account for its failure to represent the inshore harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador. He says he wasn’t surprised when he received the lawyer’s letter last week.