The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines were set to arrive on Canada in Sunday.

The news came as Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region since yesterday’s public advisory. This means 332 people have recovered from COVID-19.

No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 66,844 people have been tested. There are 22 active cases in the province.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced yesterday Saturday, December 12 in the Western Health region is ongoing. The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced Friday, December 11 in the Western Health region is also ongoing. The investigation by Public Health is also continuing in Harbour Breton.