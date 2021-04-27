The first team of Newfoundland and Labrador health care workers was set to leave for Ontario Tuesday morning to offer support for the unfolding COVID crisis.

Eight workers gathered at St. John’s International Airport to board a Hercules military aircraft. A ninth worker will be picked up in Deer Lake. They will be offering COVID support in Toronto for the next 10 days to three weeks.

Three doctors, five nurses and one nurse practitioner are on the first team, which will serve as a trial run for further support from Newfoundland and Labrador. Among them is Dr. Allison Furey, who works in pediatric emergency care and is married to Premier Andrew Furey.