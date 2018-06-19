The first stage of the five-year project to dig up Water Street is nearing completion. Councillor Dave Lane says “while all underground work is on schedule to be completed by June 30th, there is a possibility that paving may continue into July.”

With Canada Day celebrations two weekends away, the contractor is working to have the area of Water Street at Adelaide Street/Bishop’s Cove open for July 1st. Many of the work is weather dependent and the City will provide another progress update next week.