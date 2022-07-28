Newfoundland and Labrador has its first probable case of Monkeypox. Following clinical guidelines and recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Imvamune vaccine is being offered to asymptomatic individuals who are considered close contact exposures to this probable case.

Dr. Rosann Seviour, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a media availability this morning.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more information throughout the day.