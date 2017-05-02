Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says the first phase of tower installation via helicopter for new 230 kv line to the Avalon has been completed.

A heavy-lift helicopter known as “Bubba” has completed its work between Bay D’Espoir and Chapel Arm. Crews are now stringing wires in the area. That is expected to be completed mid-May.

Work on the the next tower installation phase is planned for June and will see towers installed from Come by Chance to Swift Current. The third phase will conclude in Bay D’Espoir and finish by the fall.

About 150 towers have now been erected with helicopter assistance. Nearly 600 towers will be installed in total. The new 230 kv line will enable additional power to flow into the Avalon Peninsula, will relieve line congestion, enhance the reliability of the current transmission network originally built in the late 1960s, and reinforce the future interconnection of the island electricity system with Labrador. The new line is scheduled to be completed and in service by this winter.