For the first time ever, an openly gay man has been appointed as a justice with the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. Justice Alexander MacDonald was sworn in on Monday.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.