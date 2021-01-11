The first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the province.

Elder Willie Ford is the first resident in Nunatsiavut to receive the vaccine, he is the first of many who will receive the Moderna vaccine today.

The Nunatsiavut government has been coordinating the inoculation of the vaccine with Labrador-Grenfell Health and will be flying in and out of remote communities this week to vaccinate as many people as possible.