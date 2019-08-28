One camp in St. John’s this summer has gained a lot of recognition for teaching kids how to throw rocks at houses.
NTV’s Ben Cleary has the story.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.