The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday morning.

Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie say they were honoured to witness the historic moment.

What an exciting moment for the people of the province. Honoured to witness the historic moment of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador this morning with Health Minister @Johnrockdoc. This is a great day for our province.

In a video posted to Premier Andrew Furey’s Twitter, Furey says the plan is to begin administrating the first doses of the vaccine in the province on Wednesday.