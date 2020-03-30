The Department of Health and Community Services is confirming the first COVID-19 related death in the province.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.
She confirmed that one person in the province has died of COVID19. The man was 78 years old and was linked to the Caul’s Funeral Home cluster of cases.
All 13 cases announced are in the Eastern Health Region.
9 people are in hospital, 2 in ICU.
2 have recovered.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 30, 2020
