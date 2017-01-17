Fires in Milltown – Updated Video

Firefighters continue to battle a fire in the small community of Milltown, a source tells NTV News.

The RCMP in Bay d’Espoir are involved in an evolving investigation, and are expected to update media this morning.

Several fires were reported in the Milltown area early this morning and, according to one resident of the community, the town hall, a school and the police headquarters are all involved.

An NTV source says the fires may have been deliberately set and a suspect is now in custody.

NTV’s Colleen Lewis is in the community today and will have full details as they become available.



