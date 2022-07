As fires continue in central, those living in wooded areas are now being asked to evacuate as a precaution.

THIS weekend brought high temperatures and strong winds, increasing the risk of the ongoing forest fires. There are currently five active forest fires in central. An advisory has been issued by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture asking those in the region to have an emergency plan in place.

Grand Falls-Windsor fire chief, Vince Mackenzie shares how to be prepared.