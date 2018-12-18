Workers arriving to work this morning at a warehouse on Clyde Avenue were met by smoke. They immediately called 911. Firefighters from several St. John’s fire stations responded to the call. However, upon arriving they couldn’t locate the source of the smoke. The warehouse contains several businesses – some accessible through the front and other only at the rear. The initial call came from a business at the rear. Firefighters had to enter several businesses before they were able to locate the fire.

It was burning in a garage on the front of the building. Firefighters were able to use a garden hose to suppress the flames and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Police are investigating the incident. There were no injuries and only minimal damage.