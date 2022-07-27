Firefighters made quick work of a fire at a business in the downtown St. John’s entertainment district on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to a business at Holdsworth Court, at the corner of Adelaide Street and George Street. Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames through a window at the door to the Bull and Barrel Pub. After breaking through the door, they discovered a fire just inside the entrance. An attack line was used to quickly bring the fire under control. It appears the fire may have started near a piece of equipment.

There was no one inside the business at the time, and no injuries were reported. Neighbouring businesses were evacuated until crews could ensure it was safe to return.

Damage to the Bull and Barrel was minimal, with an official on scene crediting firefighters with a quick knockdown. The establishment turned to Facebook to thank the fire department for their quick response. No other businesses were affected.