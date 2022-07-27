SHARE
The scene of a fire at Holdsworth Court in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters made quick work of a fire at a business in the downtown St. John’s entertainment district on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to a business at Holdsworth Court, at the corner of Adelaide Street and George Street. Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames through a window at the door to the Bull and Barrel Pub. After breaking through the door, they discovered a fire just inside the entrance. An attack line was used to quickly bring the fire under control. It appears the fire may have started near a piece of equipment.

SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan shovels debris from inside a business downtown. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

There was no one inside the business at the time, and no injuries were reported.  Neighbouring businesses were evacuated until crews could ensure it was safe to return.

Damage to the Bull and Barrel was minimal, with an official on scene crediting firefighters with a quick knockdown. The establishment turned to Facebook to thank the fire department for their quick response. No other businesses were affected.

SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan rolls a fan from the scene of a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighters Geoff O’Brien and Gerald Murrin at the scene of a fire in downtown St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Lieutenant Dave Burt at the scene of a fire in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighters Josh Foote (left) and Nick Lindstrom carry water to the scene of a fire in downtown St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Debris from a fire in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Josh Foote drains water from a hose following a fire in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Geoff O’Brien carries a hose following a fire in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Lieutenant Dave Burt (right) speaks with Acting Platoon Chief Paul Shears (left), and Captains Chris Jefford and Gerry O’Neill. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Captain Gerry O’Neill (left) speaks with Captain Chris Jefford and Lieutenant Rob Keats. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Lieutenant Rob Keats (right) speaks with Captain Gerry O’Neill (left) and Firefighter Chris Wheeler. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)