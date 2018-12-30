Firefighters were called to Reardon’s Lane in Torbay shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on the scene they encountered a large garage behind a home fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the flames for more than an hour before bringing the fire under control. The garage, along with a vehicle inside, were destroyed.

People who live in the home we’re getting ready to go to bed when they noticed their Christmas lights flicker and thought they smelled smoke. When they opened the door, they saw the fire and phoned 911.

There were no injuries and no word as to the cause of the fire. An investigation is expected.

