Firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm on Riverside Drive West in Goulds around 11:45.

Upon arriving they encountered heavy smoke coming from the back of a trailer home.

The home is currently vacant and for sale.

There is extensive smoke, water and fire damage with the rear of the trailer home destroyed.

A firefighters from Goulds was overwhelmed by heat and had to be treated at the scene by paramedics.

There is no word as to the cause of the blaze.