Firefighters were called to the two apartment home on Paradise Road around midnight Friday. There were fears that people may be trapped inside the burning home. Upon arrival firefighters couldn’t find the homes’ occupants, forcing their way inside and searching the two apartments. They first located the woman who called 911 and lives in the basement apartment in the backyard. She didn’t know if the people upstairs were able to eacape. They were later located nearby.

The fire was confined to the basement area and is believed to have started near the furnace. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants with living arrangements for the time being.

Paradise Road was closed for several hours. There were no injuries and the fire appears accidental in nature.