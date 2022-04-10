Around 10 o’clock Saturday night, firefighters were called to a fire at a two-apartment home on Boyle Street in the west end of St. John’s.

Upon arriving on the scene, they were met by smoke coming from the basement apartment.

One person was in the apartment at the time and has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control with minimal damage.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Residents who lived on the main floor have also been displaced.