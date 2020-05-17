Firefighters made quick work Sunday afternoon of a fire in a multi-unit condo development in the west end of St. John’s.

Firefighters were called to the home on Barachois Street shortly after 1 p.m. One person was at home at the time. The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. He reported hearing a loud pop before the fire started. He says he tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The fire is believed to have started just inside the front door. Firefighters had to force their way into the unit above to ensure the fire didn’t spread. There is extensive damage, but no word on the cause.