A fire that started early Thursday evening turned into a lengthy battle for area firefighters as two buildings in downtown Carbonear were destroyed.

Firefighters with the Carbonear Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 7:00 Thursday evening. The fire started at 216 Main Street, a building that contained a store and residential apartments. Upon arrival at the scene firefighters were met with smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Crews made entry and found fire on the upper floor and began to attack the flames. Conditions inside quickly deteriorated and crews were forced to pull out of the building and commence a defensive effort to contain the blaze.

Fire crews from the Victoria and Salmon Cove Fire Departments also responded to the fire on a mutual aid basis. They spent several hours trying to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire’s spread to neighbouring buildings.

Robert Harris, co-owner of Coldwater Foods & Café, was quick to praise the work of fire crews, who spent most of the night protecting several propane tanks at the rear of his business, while fighting the fire from his roof. His restaurant suffered no lasting effects, and was slated to reopen for business by 4 p.m. Friday.

Harris said crews had the fire knocked down in the early morning hours, but the blaze reignited in the neighbouring attached building shortly after power to the area was restored. By 4 a.m. that structure was well alight, and the roofs of both buildings had collapsed. Fire crews remained on scene until late morning.

The owner of The Painted Mango Gifts & Decor turned to Facebook to offer appreciation and gratitude to the firefighters from Carbonear, Victoria and Salmon Cove.

There were no injuries were reported. It’s unknown at this time how many people have been displaced. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.