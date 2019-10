A fire at the NL Hydro diesel generating plant has caused a power outage in Charlottetown and Pinsent’s Arm on the southern Labrador coast. Charlottetown is a town of about 290 residents. The power has been out since 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters are on the scene and have the fire under control. Residents are asked to stay home and stay away from the area. The town does not have a backup generator and there is no estimate of when power will be restored.