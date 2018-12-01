Firefighters were called to a home on Terra Nova Road in the centre city area of St. John’s shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

They were met by smoke when they arrived with more than a half dozen of the home’s residents on the street outside. Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames. Damage was confined to a single bedroom in the basement apartment. The was nobody in the upstairs unit.

The Canadian Red Cross will be assisting with temporary housing for the displace residents. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An investigation into the cause is underway.