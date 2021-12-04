A fire in the City’s downtown has displaced several residents of a multi-unit dwelling.

Several people reported the fire at 55 Lime Street, which started shortly after 8:30 p.m. Fire crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) arrived mere minutes later and found smoke issuing from the building, and heavy fire in a main-level apartment.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn stated at first there were reports of people still in the building, however a search of all units came up all clear. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which caused extensive damage to one apartment. Three other apartments in the building suffered smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

All occupants of the building are displaced for at least the night, and will be assisted by the Red Cross. Because of the extensive fire damage within, Newfoundland Power was called to cut power to the building. Crews from Central Fire Station and West End Fire Station responded, along with some personnel from Kent’s Pond Fire Station.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.