A neighbour called 911 shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday to report a fire at a home in Mount Pearl.

A teenager who lives at the home also returned from school to find his home on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to make a quick attack, knocking down the fire.

Firefighters encountered fire on both the main floor and basement.

They also report significant damage to the two-apartment home. The basement apartment is currently empty and there was nobody home at the time.