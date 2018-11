A fire this morning on Dickinson St. has destroyed a shed. The fire spread to a a second shed on Davis Place damaging it as well as a house.

A fence between the two sheds was also destroyed. Heavy black smoke billowing from the fire was visible across the city. Three stations responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the fire, that was fought from two fronts on Davies and Dickinson Places. There were no injuries and no word as to the cause.