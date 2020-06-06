There were no injuries in a supper hour fire in the east end of St. John’s Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Kent’s Pond and Central fire stations arrived to find flames leaping over the roof of the home. Heavy black smoke was visible from as far away as Mt. Pearl.

The homeowner said he went out back to find his shed on fire. There was nobody in the shed and no injuries as a result of the fire.

Intense heat melted the siding on the home directly in front of the shed and a neighboring home.

A motorcycle stored inside was also destroyed as were other contents.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire.