Fire destroyed a three-storey building on LeMarchant Road in St. John’s overnight.

The 911 centre received multiple calls shortly after 1 a.m. Flames lit up the night sky for several hours as firefighters from three stations battled the blaze. Winds fanned the flames, endangering Katherine House, an assisted living facility next door.

The building was undergoing renovations. Nobody was living there at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.