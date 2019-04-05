The St. John’s Regional Fire Department has issued an advisory that Health Canada warns of a consumer product recall of the Mastercraft, Profusion Heat, Prestige, and Matrix 4800W 240V Portable Garage Heaters, manufactured prior to June 2017. The recalled products have Intertek (ETL) certification file number 3153457.

Health Canada says the recalled heaters can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.

As of March 29, 2019, H.E. Industrial Ltd. has received 10 reports of the product overheating, with three incidents of the product catching fire and damaging property in Canada. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 68,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from July 2014 to April 2019 at Canadian Tire and various other retailers.