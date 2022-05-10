The St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) is urging the public to be vigilant when it comes to preventing wildfires.

With warmer weather approaching, SJRFD sees a rise in wildfire calls every spring; most of which having been ignited by people. SJRFD Inspector Gary Power says many grass and brush fires this time of year are caused by campfires, often in areas far from a water supply. Some of these fires can be difficult for firefighters to access with their trucks, meaning the Department of Forestry is needed to assist.

Power also stated that open fires are prohibited within the area covered by SJRFD, unless a permit is obtained beforehand. Permits are awarded following a site inspection, which will ensure there is no danger to surrounding areas and an adequate water supply is available nearby. No fire is to be left unattended while it is burning, and must be completely extinguished before leaving the area.

Many fires are also caused by discarded cigarette butts, which can ignite a wild fire some time after the butt was tossed.

With an abundance of dry, dead foliage on the ground it’s important to remember a small campfire can turn into a forest fire very quickly.