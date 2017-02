The Town of Gander unveiled a new pumper/rescue truck today that will cost the community $500,000.

The Town has absorbed the entire cost, and councillor Rob Anstey says considering the province’s fiscal situation, they didn’t want to wait any longer. The truck replaces two aging vehicles in the fleet.

Meanwhile, this truck will be used for emergency situations on the Trans-Canada Highway, and Chief Paul Fudge says the number of accidents has risen drastically over the past year.