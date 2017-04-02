Fire damages unoccupied commercial building in Mount Pearl

Firefighters were called to a building on the corner of Topsail Road and Farrell Drive at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Platoon Chief Robert Fowler says firefighters were met by heavy smoke when they arrived. They were quickly able to knock down the blaze, which appears to have burnt up through the first floor into the second floor.

There was a large hole in the floor just inside the door through which firefighters entered the house. It is unclear if the hole was created by the fire or ongoing renovations to the building.

The building is a commercial structure that is currently not occupied. Farrell Drive was closed while firefighters battled the blaze. The road has since re-opened.

The building sustained smoke, water and fire damage. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on the cause of the fire. The investigation continues.