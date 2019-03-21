Firefighters from Goulds, along with firefighters from Mt. Pearl and St. John’s fire stations, responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 7:00 Thursday evening. When they arrived on the scene they were met by heavy smoke and fire on the main floor of a home on County Grove Place. Residents had already escaped the burning home prior to firefighters arriving on the scene. There were no injuries. The fire appears confined to the main floor with smoke and water damage throughout. There is no word at this time as to the cause. The fire does not appear to be of a suspicious nature. The investigation continues.

