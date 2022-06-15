A homeowner in Torbay is lucky to have spotted a fire in their garage overnight, before it could cause extensive damage.

Crews with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department got the call shortly before 2 a.m. and responded to the scene on Galway Place. Deputy Chief Phonse McGrath stated the situation could have been much worse had the fire not been discovered by the homeowner.

The fire, which started around a wood stove in the back of the garage, caused minor damage to the surrounding area. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure no hot spots remained before leaving the scene.