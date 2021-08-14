The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an overnight arson attempt at the former Hooligan’s tattoo parlour on Duckworth Street.

A passerby phoned 911 after noticing the minor fire. When firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m., they found two broken front windows and smoke inside the vacant business. Scorch marks could be seen on the broken glass and on the window sill. The fire had burned itself out before crews arrived. Firefighters used a fan to clear smoke from the building.