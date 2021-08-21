A night that started with a thunder shower quickly turned chaotic for the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.



At about 9:45 p.m. crews were called to a residential structure fire on Scott Street. They arrived to find smoke and fire on the first floor of the home and laid an attack line to bring the blaze under control. The lone male occupant of the home was uninjured, but the house suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage.



SJRFD Platoon Chief Mike Hall said it was all hands on deck, as calls for service and alarm activations rapidly filled their queue. The 911 Communications Centre received 48 calls in 60 minutes, either from area residents or alarm companies. This sent every truck in the City into the torrents of rain and near-deafening thunder to respond to everything from commercial alarms, to reported lightning strikes, to flooding.

In the midst of the onslaught of calls, radio communications with the SJRFD dispatch centre went down for roughly 25 minutes, forcing responding crews to use alternate means. While this alone didn’t slow response time, it did complicate matters during an already tumultuous night.