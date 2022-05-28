A fire over the superhour Saturday has caused major damage to the west wing of the Waterford Hospital in St. John’s, leaving Eastern Health scrambling to find alternative accommodations for dozens of patients.

Officials say a patient on 3 West ‘B’ was able to secure a lighter and set the contents of the waste basket in his room on fire. That fire quickly progressed up the walls, causing significant damage to the area and setting off the sprinkler system in the room and hallway.

Officials say nurses only became aware of the fire when the alarm sounded. That’s when they first noticed smoke.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the blaze, but there is extensive water damage. Workers had difficulty locating the water shutoff, allowing water to flood the third floor and flow down to lower floors.

Dozens of patients need to be relocated to other parts of the hospital and damages could be in the millions of dollars.

No injuries have been reported.