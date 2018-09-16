SHARE

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire just off the Trans-Canada Hwy during the early hours of Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. members of the SJRFD responded from Kenmount road, Mount Pearl and Paradise stations. Property of a local business near Paddy’s Pond was extensively damaged by smoke and flames. Cause of the blaze is still unknown and RNC remain at the scene to continue investigation.

-Advertisement-