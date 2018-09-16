Emergency crews were called to a structure fire just off the Trans-Canada Hwy during the early hours of Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. members of the SJRFD responded from Kenmount road, Mount Pearl and Paradise stations. Property of a local business near Paddy’s Pond was extensively damaged by smoke and flames. Cause of the blaze is still unknown and RNC remain at the scene to continue investigation.

We are at the scene of a structure fire in the gravel area behind Barbours Irving on the TCH. There is a large emergency personnel and emergency equipment presence in the area. #nltraffic — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) September 16, 2018