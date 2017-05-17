Explosions have been reported at an RV park in St. John’s. Black smoke could be seen rising from Pippy Park near Confederation Building on Wednesday morning. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
broken clouds
10.5°C
11°
10°
76%
8.7kmh
75%
Thu
9°
Fri
7°
Sat
2°
Sun
2°
Mon
4°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.