A fire currently burning at the Robin Hood Bay Landfill is attracting a crowd of onlookers, however the public is being asked to stay away from the area.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department first got the call of the fire around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and responded to the blaze at the city’s regional waste management facility. The fire, which is in a contained area, is continuing to burn well into the afternoon, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky. Smoke from the fire is visible from several kilometres away.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley has asked the public to stay away from the area while crews work, and to stay out of the smoke, which is currently blowing north, towards Logy Bay. Foley is also requesting the public refrain from dialing 911 to report the fire.

Water is being trucked in to the fire scene, and City personnel are using heavy equipment to move materials and create a fire break.

