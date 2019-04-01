Firefighters made quick work of a fire early Monday evening on board the Clearwater fishing vessel Belle Carnell.

The factory freezer trawler was tied up on the south side of St. John’s harbour when the crew noticed it was filling up with smoke. The vessel was evacuated and 911 was called.

Firefighters quickly located the source of the smoke as a motor that made up one of the ship’s ventilation systems. That system carried the smoke throughout the vessel.

Firefighters quickly dealt with the problem and the crew was allowed to return.