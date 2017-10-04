Firefighters battled a difficult fire at the Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday morning.

Alarm bells went off at about 4:30 a.m. The fire started outside and appears to be suspicious in nature. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, but it had already spread into the wall and quickly extended to the top floors and the roof.

The Majestic Theatre had reopened just last week after it was closed for renovations for almost five years.

Several streets in the area had to be closed and morning rush-hour traffic was disrupted. The investigation into the cause of the fire will start once firefighters hand the scene over to police.