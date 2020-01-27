One person has been takn to hospital following a fire bombing on Chafe Avenue in St. John’s. Four people were at home at the time when the front door was kicked in and a container of gasoline was throw inside. Fire officials say there was extensive damage, describing what appears to have been a flash over. The home substained extensive damage. A cat and dog were able to escape, with firefighters treating the cat at the scene for smoke inhalation. The man injured appears to have suffered burns of a non-life threatening nature. Police are investigating.

