An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man have been seriously injured in an early morning fire at an abandoned home in Natuashish this morning. Simeon Tshakapesh says the vacant home was a known hangout for gas sniffing. Both are being sent to St. John’s for medical treatment.

The house was completely destroyed as a result of the fire. It is the third such fire in the community this month. RCMP is working with fire officials to determine the cause.