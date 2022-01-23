Firefighters were called to a two-story boarding house on Merrymeeting Road in St. John’s around 1:20 Sunday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out from a second floor window on the side of the home and four residents who were home were outside.

Seven people normally live at the house.

Damage is extensive. The fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom, the same bedroom where flames were first observed coming from.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire. The investigation is continuing.