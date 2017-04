Some tax relief is on the way in today’s provincial budget.

Sources tell NTV News the provincial gas tax will be reduced. The gas tax was doubled last year to 33 cents a litre as the government battled a $1.8-billion deficit.

That deficit is expected to be down to around $800 million this coming year.

NTV News will have live coverage of the provincial budget starting at 2 p.m., 1:30 p.m. in most of Labrador. The budget special can be watched on TV or online at http://ntv.ca/web-tv/.